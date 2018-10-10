KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala Verdict: Government Holds Meeting While Devotees Demand Justice

Oct 10, 2018, 10:23 am IST
Less than a minute
Sabarimala protests continues

While the Supreme Court has stated that it will not hold an urgent hearing on the review petition on September 28th’s Sabarimala verdict, the devotees are still holding their protests.

Pandalam Palace representatives said that the Supreme Court’s verdict “has the effect of Abrahamising the core of the Hindu faith, namely diversity, and altering its identity”.

Various devotee organizations are holding protests while the government is steadily standing strong as it is making arrangements for those women devotees who are to visit the Sabarimala temple.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has started holding ‘Vishidikaranam’ or explanatory meetings with women devotees to explain the government’s stance on the issue.

This comes after the political parties have changed their stand on the Sabarimala verdict keeping in mind the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The first of these meetings was held in Pandalam in Pathanamthitta and was inaugurated by CPI(M) central committee member PK Sreemathy.

Apart from women devotees, volunteers at  Kudumbashree, a woman’s empowerment programme, has also been included in the meetings to ensure equal justice to all women.

Tags

Related Articles

Windows 10
Apr 28, 2018, 10:45 am IST

Using Windows 10 ? Your update is just hours away.

ease of doing business
Jul 10, 2018, 09:35 pm IST

Amazing! This State has Topped the Ease of Doing Business Ranking among Indian States

kamal-party-flag-meaning
Feb 22, 2018, 08:10 pm IST

Here’s the Hidden Meaning Lying Behind Kamal Haasan’s new party logo

Bolly
Jul 6, 2018, 10:44 pm IST

These are the major difference between Hollywood and Bollywood

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close