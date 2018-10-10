Latest NewsIndia

Shashi Tharoor’s Facebook Post On His New Book On PM Modi Has A Rather Long Word

Oct 10, 2018, 01:48 pm IST
Shashi Tharoor and his new book on PM Modi

Shashi Tharoor often uses words that the common man is not familiar with.

Someone once stated that one would need an Oxford dictionary to understand what Tharoor says. And they are not wrong as is evident from his Facebook post.

Shashi Tharoor’s Facebook:

My new book, THE PARADOXICAL PRIME MINISTER, is more than just a 400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification. Pre-order it to find out why!

Gepostet von Shashi Tharoor am Dienstag, 9. Oktober 2018

This is his Twitter post:

He had also retweeted the Aleph Book Company’s Twitter post on ‘The Paradoxical Prime Minister’

