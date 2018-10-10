Shashi Tharoor’s Facebook Post On His New Book On PM Modi Has A Rather Long Word

Shashi Tharoor often uses words that the common man is not familiar with.
Someone once stated that one would need an Oxford dictionary to understand what Tharoor says. And they are not wrong as is evident from his Facebook post.
Shashi Tharoor’s Facebook:
My new book, THE PARADOXICAL PRIME MINISTER, is more than just a 400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification. Pre-order it to find out why!
Gepostet von Shashi Tharoor am Dienstag, 9. Oktober 2018
This is his Twitter post:
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 10, 2018
He had also retweeted the Aleph Book Company’s Twitter post on ‘The Paradoxical Prime Minister’
We are delighted to announce the publication of 'The Paradoxical Prime Minister' by @ShashiTharoor.
In this explosive new book, Shashi Tharoor gives us an extraordinary portrait of Narendra Modi and his years in power. Pre-order now: https://t.co/8vzOG6qTBX#TheParadoxicalPM pic.twitter.com/guSm51qonx
— Aleph Book Company (@AlephBookCo) October 10, 2018
Post Your Comments