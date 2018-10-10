Simple Onion Chutney As Dip With Rava Dosa

Try this delicious Onion Chutney as a dip with dosas or idlis.
Onion Chutney
Ingredients
- Sliced Onions – 1 large
- Dried Red Chillies – 3
- Crushed Garlic – 2 cloves
- Grated Ginger – 1 tbsp
- Shredded Coconut – 1 cup
- Salt – to taste
- Curry Leaves – A few
- Oil – 2 tbsp
Method
- Heat 2 tbsp oil in a wok or kadai.
- Add onions and dried red chillies and saute till the onions are translucent.
- Add the crushed garlic cloves, grated ginger and curry leaves and saute for a few minutes.
- Add salt and cook till the onions are soft and cooked.
- Allow everything to cool and then grind everything into a fine paste along with shredded coconut and very little water.
- Serve this tasty onion chutney along with Rava Dosa
