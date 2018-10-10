RecipeFood

Simple Onion Chutney As Dip With Rava Dosa

Try this delicious Onion Chutney as a dip with dosas or idlis.

Ingredients

  • Sliced Onions – 1 large
  • Dried Red Chillies – 3
  • Crushed Garlic – 2 cloves
  • Grated Ginger – 1 tbsp
  • Shredded Coconut – 1 cup
  • Salt – to taste
  • Curry Leaves – A few
  • Oil – 2 tbsp

Method

  • Heat 2 tbsp oil in a wok or kadai.
  • Add onions and dried red chillies and saute till the onions are translucent.
  • Add the crushed garlic cloves, grated ginger and curry leaves and saute for a few minutes.
  • Add salt and cook till the onions are soft and cooked.
  • Allow everything to cool and then grind everything into a fine paste along with shredded coconut and very little water.
  • Serve this tasty onion chutney along with Rava Dosa

