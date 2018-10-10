Simple Onion Chutney As Dip With Rava Dosa

Try this delicious Onion Chutney as a dip with dosas or idlis.

Onion Chutney

Ingredients

Sliced Onions – 1 large

Dried Red Chillies – 3

Crushed Garlic – 2 cloves

Grated Ginger – 1 tbsp

Shredded Coconut – 1 cup

Salt – to taste

Curry Leaves – A few

Oil – 2 tbsp

Method