Tata launches Tigor Facelift In India : Price and Features

Tata motors has launched Tigor facelift in India, priced from Rs 5.20 lakh for the base petrol, going up to Rs 7.38 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the range-topping diesel, and comes with a host of cosmetic and feature upgrades over the current model.

While the overall design remains the same, there are plenty of exterior changes over the current model. The 2018 Tata Tigor facelift gets anew diamond-shaped chrome embellishments on the front grille, and there are new double barrel headlamps with projectors lens and chrome finish. In addition, you get chrome-accented front fog lamps, piano black shark fin antenna, and a 36-LED high-mounted stop light.

The exterior updates also include the revised crystal inspired taillights, door handles with chrome accents and new 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, the Tata Tigor facelift comes with dual black and grey colour scheme. There are new chrome accents around the air vents and infotainment system, while the seats are no upholstered in the leatherette material. The car also comes with a soft touch knitted roof liner and fabric inserts on the door trim.

The big change though on the 2018 Tata Tigor facelift is the all-new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system from Harman. The comes system with video playback, reverse camera assist, and Android Auto. The car also comes with voice command based navigation, music streaming, mirrorlink, Bluetooth connectivity, steering mounted controls, fast charging port and more.

Safety features on the Tata Tigor facelift include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, seatbelt reminder for the driver and more. Tata says the Tigor gets a reinforced structure with high strength steel.

Engine options on the Tigor facelift remain the same with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol that produces 84 bhp at 6000 rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque at 3500 rpm. There’s also the 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel that churns out 69 bhp at 4000 rpm and 140 Nm of peak torque available between 1800-3000 rpm. The engines are paired with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard, while an AMT is available on the petrol version.