Trailer of Mohanlal’s movie ‘Odiyan’ leaked ahead of official release

The video doing the rounds on the internet was taken during the screening of the trailer in a theater.

Oct 10, 2018, 10:49 am IST
The trailer of the highly-anticipated Malayalam film Odiyan has leaked online. The makers of the Mohanlal starrer had announced that the trailer will officially arrive on Thursday and it will be simultaneously screened in cinemas along with Mohanlal’s new movie Kayamkulam Kochunni.

Odiyan, all set to be released on December 14, in all probability will see the highest number of screens for a movie. It is expected to release on over 400 screens in Kerala alone. Actors like Manju Warrier and Prakash Raj with a pan south Indian appeal, along with Mohanlal would help the film to get more screens in other states.

