Varalaxmi talks about working in Vishal starrer Sandakozhi 2

Vishal’s Sandakozhi 2 is gearing up for its theatrical release, which is scheduled on October 18.

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar who is playing the antagonist in the movie shared her experience with the director. She said that it was very cool to work with Linguswamy, and also with the other actors. She jokes about getting tanned while shooting the climax of the movie but expressed it was worth it.

The first part of the movie got a pretty good result and remained as one of the benchmarks in Vishal’s career. The cast also includes Keerthi Suresh as a co-star and expected to carry her charm like the rest of the movies she acted.