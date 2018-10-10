Latest NewsIndia

Woman BJP leader found dead at her residence 

Oct 10, 2018
A 38-year-old local woman BJP leader was found at her residence in Palghar in Maharashtra on Tuesday, a police official said.

Police suspect the victim, Rupali Chavan, a local leader of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha who resided in Nallasopara area on outskirts of Mumbai, was killed two days ago.

Some neighbours of Chavan, on noticing a foul stench emanating from her house, alerted police officials who broke open the door and found her dead, the official said.

She had several injuries and burn wounds on her body, he said. “We suspect she was killed by an unidentified person two days back,” he said, adding the exact cause of her death would be known after the postmortem.

“We have registered an offence of murder and further investigation is on,” he added.

Inspector K G Kolhe of the Nallasopara police station told the media Chavan resided on the first floor of a multi- storey building and her body was found in the afternoon.

According to her neighbours, an attempt was made to dispose of the body by burning it.

