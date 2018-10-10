Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Women Injure neighbour boy’s genitals for Rejecting her sexual advances

The accused woman, who is absconding, has also been booked under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

Oct 10, 2018, 03:31 pm IST
A Greater Noida woman has been booked for allegedly confining a 13-year-old boy to her home and injuring his genitals with hot tongs for resisting her sexual advances, police said. The incident was reported from Chapraula village under Badalpur police station limits, they said, adding that the woman is absconding after the incident. According to the boy’s mother, the accused woman is from their neighbourhood and had allegedly made sexual advances, a police official said.

“The married woman, apparently in her late 20s, had lured the boy to her house in the afternoon last Friday when she was alone there,” the official said. He said a complaint in this regard was filed Tuesday and an FIR registered under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt with a weapon), 342 (wrongful confinement), 363 (kidnapping), 506 (criminal intimidation).

The accused woman, who is absconding, has also been booked under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said. “The police are investigating the matter from all angles. The delay in approaching the police in the matter leaves several questions unanswered,” he said.

