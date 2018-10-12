After Bigg Boss contestant Dipika Kakar gets trolled for fake crying husband Shoaib Ibrahim comes for support

Dipika Kakar recently got trolled on twitter after she nominated her ‘brother’ Sreesanth during the mid-week elimination task on Bigg Boss 12, sighting his home-sickness as a reason.

Sreesanth, who is currently in the secret house with Anup Jalota, vowed to expose Dipika’s real face in Wednesday’s episode, after he saw her crying over his departure. Contestants like Surbhi Rana, Saba Khan slammed Dipika for having double standards and called her tears fake.

But her husband comes up with a support and gives a befitting reply for all trollers.

He wrote, “Everybody knows that staying away from the family is a tough thing and that too without any communication, and people do understand this thing. Its difficult, not just for dipi but for anyone who has ever been or will be in such a circumstance that they have to stay away from their family without any communication(not even a single text). They are bound to get emotional and its a vey strong trait. But however when it comes to dipi few are saying she is faking it and crying for no reason…why?? Just because she is an actor. So if a person cares for someone, helps someone, is being good to someone and also playing the game with dignity without hurting anyones sentiments and emotions, not abusing anyone ..people say, that the person is acting or its just that she is an actor so she must be acting…..Do actors don’t have emotions?”

He further wrote, “Is it wrong for an actor to care for someone.? Is it wrong for an actor to help someone?? Is it wrong for an actor to cry? Is it wrong for an actor to miss her family? One can’t control what others say or thinks …but the people who genuinely know her..know how an emotional person she is ..like her family, friends and fans. And yes being emotional will definetly make her more strong in the house and also as an individual. just want to say @ms.dipika cry if u want to it will make you stronger and always remember, Me, ur family, friends and fans from all over the world love you for what you are and will always love u the same way.. you are making us proud each and everyday.”