Dinner Recipe South Indian-Style Tomato Pulao

Ingredients
- 1 cup tomato cubes
- 1/2 cup fresh tomato pulp
- 2 cups soaked and cooked long grained rice (basmati)
- 2 tbsp oil
- 1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)
- 1/2 cup chopped onions
- 1 tsp finely chopped ginger (adrak)
- 2 tsp finely chopped garlic (lehsun)
- 1/2 cup chopped capsicum
- 1/2 cup boiled green peas
- 1 1/2 tsp chilli powder
- 1 tsp coriander (dhania) powder
- 1/4 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)
- salt to taste
- 2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)
- 1/2 tsp lemon juice
Method
- Heat the oil in a broad non-stick pan, add the cumin seeds and sauté on a medium flame for 30 seconds.
- Add the onions, ginger and garlic and sauté on a medium flame for 2 minutes.
- Add the capsicum and sauté on medium flame for 2 minutes.
- Add the tomato cubes and green peas, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 2 minutes, while stirring occasionally.
- Add the tomato pulp, chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder and salt, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 2 minutes, while stirring occasionally.
- Add the rice, coriander and lemon juice, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally.
