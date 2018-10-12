Recipe

Dinner Recipe South Indian-Style Tomato Pulao

Oct 12, 2018, 08:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ingredients

  • 1 cup tomato cubes
  • 1/2 cup fresh tomato pulp
  • 2 cups soaked and cooked long grained rice (basmati)
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)
  • 1/2 cup chopped onions
  • 1 tsp finely chopped ginger (adrak)
  • 2 tsp finely chopped garlic (lehsun)
  • 1/2 cup chopped capsicum
  • 1/2 cup boiled green peas
  • 1 1/2 tsp chilli powder
  • 1 tsp coriander (dhania) powder
  • 1/4 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)
  • salt to taste
  • 2 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)
  • 1/2 tsp lemon juice

Method

  • Heat the oil in a broad non-stick pan, add the cumin seeds and sauté on a medium flame for 30 seconds.
  • Add the onions, ginger and garlic and sauté on a medium flame for 2 minutes.
  • Add the capsicum and sauté on medium flame for 2 minutes.
  • Add the tomato cubes and green peas, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 2 minutes, while stirring occasionally.
  • Add the tomato pulp, chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder and salt, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 2 minutes, while stirring occasionally.
  • Add the rice, coriander and lemon juice, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Tags

