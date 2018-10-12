Latest Newscelebrities

Don’t miss the holidaying picture of Sunny Leone in Mexico: See Pics

Oct 12, 2018, 05:03 pm IST
Sunny Leone’s latest photo is breaking the internet. Sunny rules the social media and every time she shares a new video or photo of her, it takes no times to go viral.

Sunny Leone is currently having the best time of her in Mexico where she is off for a vacation. The Baby Doll has been posting some steamy and sexy photos on her Instagram account from her Mexico holiday and the pictures are just too hot to handle!

Dressed in a sexy black monokini, Sunny Leone looks steamy hot as she makes some sexy poses for the camera in that black monokini along with Black Square shaped glasses. Her sexy curves and seductive expressions are making her look even hotter.

Take a look at the picture below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Fun by the pool all day!! #Cancun #Mexico !!

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A afternoon of women!! @bluereena @patellegrino 🙂 Cancun Mexico!!

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@dirrty99 ? #SunnyLeone

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

