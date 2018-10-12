How to make a tasty bilimbi pickle at home?

Ingredients required for the preparation of bilimbi pickle
- Bilimbi (Irumban puli)-30
- Red chilli powder- 2 tbsp
- Turmeric powder-1/4 tsp
- Asafoetida powder-1/4 tsp
- Fenugreek powder-1/4 tsp
- Green chillies-3
- Water- 1/4 cup
- Mustard- 1/4 tsp
- Dried red chillies- 3
- Curry leaves- 10
- Sesame oil (Nallenna)- 4 tbsp
Method of preparation of bilimbi pickle
- Wash the bilimbi fruits and cut both ends
- Cut each bilimbi vertically in to 2 equal parts
- Vertically chop the green chillies in to 2 pieces.
- Heat the turmeric powder, chilli powder, fenugreek powder and asafoetida powder in a cooking pan for few seconds.
- Heat the sesame oil and add few mustard seeds. When the seeds splutter, add curry leaves and red chillies and fry it for two minutes.
- Now add the bilimbi pieces, salt and green chillies in to it and fry it until the bilimbi fruits get sauteed
- Add the fried mixture of turmeric powder, asafoetida powder, red chilli powder and fenugreek powder to it and mix well.
- Add 1/4 cup of water to it. Once the water gets boiled well, remove from the flame keep it get cold.
- Once cooled it is ready for use. Move the pickle to air tight containers. It can be stored for 2 to 3 months. The bottle used for keeping the pickle should be dry and the presence of water inside the bottle will spoil the pickle.
Post Your Comments