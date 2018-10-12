Recipe

How to make a tasty bilimbi pickle at home?

Oct 12, 2018, 09:32 pm IST
Ingredients required for the preparation of bilimbi pickle

  • Bilimbi (Irumban puli)-30
  • Red chilli powder- 2 tbsp
  • Turmeric powder-1/4 tsp
  • Asafoetida powder-1/4 tsp
  • Fenugreek powder-1/4 tsp
  • Green chillies-3
  • Water- 1/4 cup
  • Mustard- 1/4 tsp
  • Dried red chillies- 3
  • Curry leaves- 10
  • Sesame oil (Nallenna)- 4 tbsp

Method of preparation of bilimbi pickle

  • Wash the bilimbi fruits and cut both ends
  • Cut each bilimbi vertically in to 2 equal parts
  • Vertically chop the green chillies in to 2 pieces.
  • Heat the turmeric powder, chilli powder, fenugreek powder and asafoetida powder in a cooking pan for few seconds.
  • Heat the sesame oil and add few mustard seeds. When the seeds splutter, add curry leaves and red chillies and fry it for two minutes.
  • Now add the bilimbi pieces, salt and green chillies in to it and fry it until the bilimbi fruits get sauteed
  • Add the fried mixture of turmeric powder, asafoetida powder, red chilli powder and fenugreek powder to it and mix well.
  • Add 1/4 cup of water to it. Once the water gets boiled well, remove from the flame keep it get cold.
  • Once cooled it is ready for use. Move the pickle to air tight containers. It can be stored for 2 to 3 months. The bottle used for keeping the pickle should be dry and the presence of water inside the bottle will spoil the pickle.

