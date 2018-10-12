NEWSAutomobile

Mahindra launches Bolero Pik-Up new edition In India : Price and Features

Oct 12, 2018, 05:15 pm IST
Less than a minute

Mahindra has launched the updated 2019 Bolero Pik-Up. The Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up is now available in a new 1.7T variant, in addition to the already existing 1.3T and 1.5T variants. The Pik-Up comes with a starting price of Rs 6.66 lakh for the 1.3T, while the larger 1.7T is priced at Rs 6.88 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom (Pune).

The new 1.7-tonne capacity version of the Bolero Pik-Up will feature the same 2.5-litre M2DI-CR diesel engine available in different state-of-tune. The engine is tuned to produce 63bhp for the 1.3 and 1.5-tonne capacity models, while the larger 1.7-tonne vehicle gets 70bhp of total power output.

The new 1.7-tonne variantcalled the Maha Strong Bolero Pik-Up helps address the need of customers demands for a higher payload capacity. The Pik-Up comes with a long cargo deck of 2765mm length.

Mechanically, the Pik-Up also comes with double-bearing axle, stronger 9-leaf spring suspension and wide 15-inch tyres. The new stronger suspension setup, claims to promise one lakh km of service life, without maintainance.

The smaller 1.3 and 1.5T variants also come with similar updates. However, the smaller variants get a standard 8-leaf spring suspension system. With a load carrying capacity of 1.7 tonnes, the Bolero is now the class-leading pickup truck available, along with the longest cargo deck. Apart from the class-leading 1.7 tonnes load carrying capacity, the Bolero also provides a decent mileage figure of around 14km/l.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 27, 2017, 08:10 pm IST

Customer care executive jailed for this shocking reason in Dubai

May 19, 2017, 04:35 pm IST

“India should know Pakistan is a Nuclear State”: Abdul Ghafoor Haideri

Jul 27, 2018, 11:21 am IST

OMG! Ancient technology is true?Carvings of a Modern Bicycle Found in 2000-year-old Indian temple

Jun 19, 2018, 06:45 pm IST

Politicians react to split in BJP-PDP alliance in Jammu and Kashmir

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close