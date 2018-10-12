Navratri Festival 2018 :Navratri-special food on Indian Railways trains

Navratri Festival is celebrated with much grandeur in different parts of the country, which lasts for 9 nights and 10 days, Oct 10-18 .According to the Hindu calendar the festival falls in the month of Ashvin. Each day is devoted to different forms of Goddess Durga and is ascribed 9 different colours. Special foods are prepared through the nine days according to the colours to celebrate Navratri. Navratri is a festival of celebration and much merry making and Indians from different Indian states celebrate the festival differently. People get to witness diverse forms of our culture and tradition during the 9 days of Navratri.

IRCTC is making available Navratri special meals to the passengers at select Railways stations only. These include Ambala, Jaipur, Nagpur, Itarsi, Jhansi, Nasik, Ratlam, Daund, Mathura, Nizamuddin and Lucknow.

1) You can order Navratri special meals either through IRCTC’s e-catering website or via the ‘Food on Track’ app.

2) You will have to pre-book their food at least 2 hours before the scheduled departure time of train.

3) You’ll need a valid PNR while booking.

4) The payment can be made either while booking or at the time of food delivery.

Taking into account the special needs of devotees during Navratri fasting, only ‘Satvik’ diet will be offered to the passengers. The food shall be prepared using sabudana, kuttu ka atta, sendha namak, and specified vegetables only. Mainly, fruit chaat, Navratri-thali and lassi will be offered.