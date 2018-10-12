Vivo launches new model smart phone with 24-megapixel front camera : Price and Specs

Vivo has launched Vivo Z3i smartphone in China, priced at CNY 2,398 (roughly Rs. 25,600). The handset comes in Aurora Blue and Millennium Powder colour variants. For comparison, the Vivo V11 was launched in India at Rs. 22,990, but after a recent price cut, it costs Rs. 20,990.

Specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo Z3i runs Funtouch OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo and comes with Jovi voice assistant. It sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080×2280) Super AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Mediatek Helio P60 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. All of these features are similar to the Vivo V11 that was launched in India.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Z3i bears a dual camera setup with a 16-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. To recall, the Vivo V11 in India came with a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. Meanwhile, at the front, the Vivo Z3i features a 24-megapixel camera, which is slightly different than the Vivo V11 that has a 25-megapixel sensor. The Vivo Z3i is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card slot (up to 256GB). It is more than the Vivo V11 that had arrived with 64GB of inbuilt storage.

Connectivity options in the Vivo Z3i include 4G VoLTE, GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Sensors on board the handset are an ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It comes with facial recognition technology and a fingerprint sensor as well. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,315mAh battery. It measures 155.97×75.63×8.1mm and weighs 163.7 grams.