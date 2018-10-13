Facebook Reveals That Less Number Of People Data Breached

After Cambridge Analytica security breach, Facebook had last month revealed that its security walls were once again hacked.

But this time the ‘view as’ stole the data of not 50 million users made aware earlier but 29 million.

According to Facebook, the hackers did not access the personal messages of the financial data or login into other websites.

The hackers hacked the accounts of the users through Facebook’s ‘view as’

On Friday, the company revealed that stolen data on 14 million users included birth dates, employers, education and lists of friends. For 15 million users, it was restricted to just name and contact details.

All of those could help a fraudster pose as Facebook, the employer or a friend. They could then craft a more sophisticated email aimed at tricking users into providing login information on a fake page or into clicking on an attachment that would infect their computers.

Facebook assured that the affected users will be sent customized messages on what the hackers have stolen and on how they can protect themselves.