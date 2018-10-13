Hotel Booking Website ‘Stay Uncle’ Launches Ad Supporting LGBTQ Community

Although Section 377 had been scrapped, bring joy and freedom to the LGBTQ community.

But some in the society is still sceptical.

Stay Uncle, a hotel booking has launched an ad supporting the LGBTQ community.

Not just an ad, but Stay Uncle started a campaign that had a lot of brands supporting the move and spoke on it.

Rather than just supporting the scrapping on Section 377 with words, the brands have turned their words into actions.

Twitteratis picked up this unique initiative and in return, they also started asking questions to different brands on the ongoing topic.

“We all had opinions while the article 377 made an exit, but we at Stay Uncle took this a little more seriously and introduced same-sex friendly hotels for the LGBTQ community. The idea of the entire campaign was to launch the Ad in a unique way so that most of the brands come out in full support for the community not just limited to having opinions but deeds too,” said Stay Uncle’s co-founder and CMO, Blaze Arizanov.

“It is always a pleasure to work with Stay Uncle and the team as their initiatives are path-breaking and allow us to justify our creative flair as an organization,” said CEO Buzzoka, Ashutosh Harbola.

The campaign was planned and executed by influencer marketing company Buzzoka and Team Variance created the film. The entire campaign went viral on Twitter and saw over 15,000 conversations floating with a reach of over 20 Million.