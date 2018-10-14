Me too Allegations: MJ Akbar Asks How Can He Party in Pool When He Doesn’t Know Swimming

#Me Too movement is gaining strength and former journalist and Union Minister M J Akbar is perhaps the one to feel the most heat. Reacting to the sexual harassment allegations raised by over 10 female journalists, M J Akbar said, “Accusation without evidence has become a viral fever among some sections.” “These false, baseless and wild allegations have caused irreparable damage to my reputation and goodwill,” he added. Akbar said he is going to take legal action.

He also said “One woman, Anju Bharti, went to the absurd extent of claiming I was partying in a swimming pool. I do not know how to swim”.

Allegations against him are coming in heaps. Ruth David, a UK-based journalist who worked with Union Minister and former editor MJ Akbar in 1999, has accused him of sexual harassment. Ruth said Akbar attempted to kiss her when she refused a message from him.