Sabarimala Verdict : Devaswom board to hold discussion with Panthalam family

The Supreme Court opened the doors of the Sabarimala temple to women of all ages in a 4-1 judgment, beating back centuries-old traditions of the temple management to deny the right to worship to women of procreating age. For decades, women between the ages of 10 and 50 were not allowed entry into the shrine as the Travancore Devaswom Board, that manages the temple, cited the ‘celibate’ nature of the presiding deity, Lord Ayyappa.

Devaswom board is preparing for settlement talks in connection with the backlash following the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala. The meeting will be held on October 16.

Devaswom board is attempting to solve the issue by holding discussions with tantri-family, Ayyappa Seva Sangham of Panthalam royal family and several protesters. Devaswom board president A Padmakumar clarified that they are trying to solve the issue by conducting discussions with all the concerned people.

“The meeting will not be on the basis of a prejudice. We will not oppose the current rituals. The board is not trying to move forward by avoiding all the rituals. We are optimistic that all issues can be solved. The board will not try to remove poojas and rituals”, explained A Padmakumar.