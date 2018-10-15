Latest NewsNEWSInternational

PM Modi-Xi Jinping Meet: Date and Venue Announced

Luo Zhaohui also said that China's state counselor and Foreign Minister will visit India in December to launch first India-China high-level people to people exchanges mechanism.

Oct 15, 2018, 12:20 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China President Xi Jinping will meet in Argentina in November, Chinese ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui told at the inauguration of first Joint India-China Training Programme for Afghan Diplomats.

Both world leaders will meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit, the Chinese ambassador to India said.

