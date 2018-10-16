Gujarati Fasting Recipes For Navaratri 2018- RECIPE3: Steamed Dhokla

After a delicious Khandvi for Navaratri fasting, let’s snack on Steamed Dhokla.

Steamed Dhokla

Ingredients

Water chestnut flour (Shingada) – 1 cup

Curd – 1 1/2 tbsp

Green chilli paste – 1/4 tsp

Rock salt – 1/2 tsp

Eno – 1 1/2 tsp

Oil – 1 1/2 tsp

Water – 1/2 cup

Method