RecipeFood

Gujarati Fasting Recipes For Navaratri 2018- RECIPE3: Steamed Dhokla

Oct 16, 2018, 08:37 am IST
Less than a minute
Steamed Dhokla

After a delicious Khandvi for Navaratri fasting, let’s snack on Steamed Dhokla.

Steamed Dhokla

Steamed Dhokla

Ingredients

  • Water chestnut flour (Shingada) – 1 cup
  • Curd – 1 1/2 tbsp
  • Green chilli paste – 1/4 tsp
  • Rock salt – 1/2 tsp
  • Eno – 1 1/2 tsp
  • Oil – 1 1/2 tsp
  • Water – 1/2 cup

READ ALSO:  Navaratri 2018 : How to worship the sixth form of the Goddess

Method

  • Mix the flour, curd, water, green chillies, and rock salt. Rest this mixture for at least 4 hours.
  • Now add 1 1/2 tsp of Eno into the batter.
  • Heat 1 tsp water and 1 1/2 tsp oil and add to the batter. Stir until all ingredients are nicely combined.
  • Pour the batter on to a steel plate and steam it for 15 minutes.
  • When cooked, serve with a chutney (sauce) of your choice.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 8, 2017, 04:31 pm IST

Healthy and simple breakfast recipes

carolina reapper chilli
Apr 14, 2018, 08:24 pm IST

This what happened to the man who eats world’s hottest chilli

Sep 30, 2018, 02:34 pm IST

Rava Puttu With Cheru Payaru Curry- A Simple Kerala Breakfast

Curd Sandwich
Jun 6, 2018, 03:38 pm IST

Delicious Vegetable Curd Sandwich for breakfast

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close