Gujarati Fasting Recipes For Navaratri 2018- RECIPE3: Steamed Dhokla

After a delicious Khandvi for Navaratri fasting, let’s snack on Steamed Dhokla.
Steamed Dhokla
Ingredients
- Water chestnut flour (Shingada) – 1 cup
- Curd – 1 1/2 tbsp
- Green chilli paste – 1/4 tsp
- Rock salt – 1/2 tsp
- Eno – 1 1/2 tsp
- Oil – 1 1/2 tsp
- Water – 1/2 cup
Method
- Mix the flour, curd, water, green chillies, and rock salt. Rest this mixture for at least 4 hours.
- Now add 1 1/2 tsp of Eno into the batter.
- Heat 1 tsp water and 1 1/2 tsp oil and add to the batter. Stir until all ingredients are nicely combined.
- Pour the batter on to a steel plate and steam it for 15 minutes.
- When cooked, serve with a chutney (sauce) of your choice.
