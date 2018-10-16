Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan will land in UAE Tomorrow

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan will arrive in the UAE capital on Wednesday morning on a four-day visit to the UAE to seek partnership of the Indian community in the reconstruction of the flood-hit Kerala..

He will address a public gathering at the India Social and Cultural Centre (ISC) at 7pm on Thursday, in which more than 2,500 people are expected to attend, ISC President, Ramesh V Panicker said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE minister of tolerance, will be the chief guest at the function.

“The main agenda of his visit is to engage with the expat community and seek their help and ideas to rebuild the state,” said Panicker.The first event Vijayan will attend is a dinner organised by IBPG (Indian Business and Professional Group) on Wednesday evening at 7.30 at the Dusit Thani Hotel in the capital.

He is expected to present redevelopment projects for the flood-hit state and rope in investments from the Indian business community. In Abu Dhabi, ISC that is organising the function said arrangements have been made to accommodate visitors.

“We are arranging four buses – three from Mussafah and one from Mafraq – to help people living In these area to come and listen to the Chief Minister,” said A. K Beeran Kutty, President of Kerala Social Centre.

The CM will proceed to Dubai on Friday 19, where he will meet the Indian business community in the afternoon. There will be a public meting at Al Nasr Leisure land at 8pm.

On October 20, Saturday afternoon, he will hold a business meeting in Sharjah followed by a public meeting at Sharjah Shooter’s club at 7pm.