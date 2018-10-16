Navratri Special Recipe : Special Pineapple Souffle

NEWSRecipe

Oct 16, 2018
Ingredients

6 eggs
5 tsp. gelatin
¼ kg. Cream
1 tbsp. castor Sugar
1 tbsp. cornflour
1 tin Pineapple cubes
1 & ½ cup Milk
½ cup Sugar
1 cup Pineapple syrup

How to Make Special Pineapple Souffle

Mix yolks, sugar and cornflour. Add milk and cook till thick.
Place on a pan of ice.
Soak gelatin in syrup and add to milk, stirring all the time.
Beat cream, with castor sugar and fold into pudding. Add pineapple cubes.
Whip up whites and fold in. Pour into a dish and let it set.
Decorate with cherries and pineapple cubes.

