This Credit Card Sized Phone is Meant to be a Companion For Your Existing Phone!

Engineers are specifically designing your phones to be addictive. And it’s working: on average, people check their smartphone every 15 minutes. But how about a phone which is supposed to keep you away from your phone? Paradoxical, isn’t it? But Yes, this is true. Meet Palm which might just be what you need in case you are a mobile addict.

Palm is a miniature handset that has been launched to act as a companion to your primary Android or iOS smartphone. Palm offers users with a minimal approach to the phone. The Palm phone is about the size of a credit card, has a high pixel density LCD panel, and comes with IP68 rating. A custom “Life Mode” on the smartphone silences incoming calls and notifications every time the screen is turned off.

It has LTE connectivity but can’t make calls on its own. It has to be paired with your smartphone, like an accessory. Then and only then will you be able to call and text with it. This all happens through Verizon’s number share service, which links your phone number to the Palm as well.

The phone has a small 3-inch, 445ppi screen and uses a USB Type-C port for charging and earphones. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 435 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It has a 12MP rear-facing snapper and an 8MP selfie camera.

The Palm is meant to provide a lightweight alternative to your main device, acting as a pocketable auxiliary for when you don’t want to take your hefty and expensive device on a run or out to dinner.