(video) Man Jumps into a Shark Tank With No Dress

Oct 16, 2018, 09:48 pm IST
You might think of yourself as a very courageous man but what this man did would change your notion of courage. He was simply flirting with death.

The 37-year-old man named David Weaver removed his clothes and dived naked into the ‘Dangerous Lagoon’ tank consisting of sharks and began swimming at Canada’s Ripley’s Aquarium. Don’t believe us? Check this video

The 2.9-million-litre tank is reportedly home to several marine animals, including 17 sharks. But guess what the background of the man is? He was also found to be wanted by the police for a violent assault. Guess he doesn’t care about anything.

