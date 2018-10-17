M.J. Akbar Resigns From Modi Government

Junior foreign minister MJ Akbar, who has been accused of sexual harassment by over 10 women, has resigned from his post.

In a statement that was tweeted by news agency ANI, Akbar said that he was resigning since he had decided to seek justice in a court of law in a personal capacity.

#MJAkbar resigns from his post of Minister of State External Affairs MEA. pic.twitter.com/dxf4EtFl5P — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2018

Akbar was accused of sexual harassment from his former colleagues during his stint as editor of The Asian Age. He had termed the allegations against him as “baseless” and “fabricated” and filed a criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani, who was the first to name him.