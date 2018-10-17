Must Try Street Food During Durga Puja- Ghungi

Ghungi is a popular street-side snack of Bengal is essentially a spiced chickpea or Bengal gram based curry. It is topped with chopped onion and masala. Some preparations also include minced mutton or mutton chunks.
Ghungi
Prep in: 250 minutes
Cooks in: 40 minutes
Total in: 290 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
For Ghugni
- 1 cup Dried Yellow/White Peas (Vatana), soaked for 4 hours
- 1 inch Ginger, grated
- 1/2 teaspoon Kalonji (Onion Nigella Seeds)
- 1/4 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)
- For Moodi Masala Powder
- 1 Lemon juice
- 2 Green Chillies, finely chopped
- 1 inch Ginger, thinly sliced
- 3 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped
- Salt, to taste
For Muri Masala (makes 1 cup approximately)
- 1/4 cup Cumin (Jeera) seeds
- 1/4 cup Coriander (Dhania) Seeds
- 1/8 cup Rock Salt
- 1/8 cup White pepper powder
- 1/8 cup Amchur (Dry Mango Powder)
- 1/8 cup Red chilli powder
- 10 Bay leaves (tej patta)
How to make
- To begin making the Ghugni, firstly we will make the Muri Masala.
- To make the muri masala, roast the cumin and coriander seeds until browned well. Roast on low heat, so it does not burn and turn black. Remove from heat and keep it aside.
- Next roast the bay leaves until crisp. When you crumble with hands it will crush immediately. Combine all the roasted ingredients with the rest of the remaining ingredients and blend into a fine powder.
- Store the Muri/Moodi Masala in the freezer to retain freshness for about 4 to 6 months.
- To next step is to make the Ghugni. We will first cook the soaked yellow peas until soft and mushy.
- Peas comes under the legume category when dried and hence requires the similar amount of soaking and cooking time as other legumes. Once the yellow peas are cooked, making the Ghugni is very simple.
- Heat a teaspoon of oil in a pan; add in the grated ginger, turmeric powder, the cooked peas and moodi masala. Adjust the salt as required.
- Give the Ghugni a quick boil, then stir in the chopped coriander leaves and turn off the heat.
- Serve the Ghugni along with thinly sliced ginger and more green chillies on the top as a tea time snack
