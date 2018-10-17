Must Try Street Food During Durga Puja- Ghungi

Ghungi is a popular street-side snack of Bengal is essentially a spiced chickpea or Bengal gram based curry. It is topped with chopped onion and masala. Some preparations also include minced mutton or mutton chunks.

Ghungi

Prep in: 250 minutes

Cooks in: 40 minutes

Total in: 290 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

For Ghugni

1 cup Dried Yellow/White Peas (Vatana), soaked for 4 hours

1 inch Ginger, grated

1/2 teaspoon Kalonji (Onion Nigella Seeds)

1/4 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

For Moodi Masala Powder

1 Lemon juice

2 Green Chillies, finely chopped

1 inch Ginger, thinly sliced

3 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped

Salt, to taste

For Muri Masala (makes 1 cup approximately)

1/4 cup Cumin (Jeera) seeds

1/4 cup Coriander (Dhania) Seeds

1/8 cup Rock Salt

1/8 cup White pepper powder

1/8 cup Amchur (Dry Mango Powder)

1/8 cup Red chilli powder

10 Bay leaves (tej patta)

How to make