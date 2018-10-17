YouTube Broke Down Today and People Made these Hilarious Youtube-Tweets

People often don’t realize how much an integral part of our life certain websites have become and Youtube, worlds largest video sharing platform is something that a lot of people cannot live without. People spend countless hours on youtube, millions of videos get added everyday and then what happens when it goes down out of the blue? That is exactly what happened today as Youtube went down, but people could see the funny side of it.

Today the desktop version of YouTube stopped working for few moments while some users said that YouTube app was also not working while and several others were getting 502 network error message. People soon took to twitter and started sharing hilarious memes and tweets. Check out a few of them.

Imagine all the youtubers thinking “oh no, I have to get a real job” after seeing youtube down #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/KoN1obCUZv — Abraham Cavazos (@cavazus) October 17, 2018

#YouTubeDOWN My dogs weren't convinced when I told them that I had nothing to do with YouTube being down. pic.twitter.com/EbNk45q2S0 — wonlongpong (@grumpy_auld_man) October 17, 2018

this is all the youtubers realizing they needed to get a job when youtube was down #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/hxIluofKF4 — ?????? ?????? (@emilioomedina) October 17, 2018

Every famous YouTube star wondering if their fame carries over to Twitter………#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/EvtvfSuiEj — Jes (@DoYouEvenLIf) October 17, 2018

My BFF @YouTube was down!!!

The End is near.

?? pic.twitter.com/EUbl4158zZ — Partha Sarathi Ghosh (@iamParthaSG) October 17, 2018

Don't worry.

YouTube just unplugged internet cables by mistake..

Now they are trying to figure out where each cable should go. #YouTubeDown pic.twitter.com/pLO1FP6UdP — ???? ??? ?????? (@abo_lregal) October 17, 2018

#YouTubeDOWN this is me rushing to YouTube headquarters to discuss the future of my 100 subscribers if YouTube pulls another stunt like this????https://t.co/JUEou04R6L#FashionWeek #JumiaDealsReveal pic.twitter.com/OWHBYAaY2l — Vivian Achi (@VivianMkenya) October 17, 2018

But soon Youtube was back into action and it posted this tweet.