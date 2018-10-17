Latest NewsTechnology

YouTube Broke Down Today and People Made these Hilarious Youtube-Tweets

Oct 17, 2018, 11:23 pm IST
People often don’t realize how much an integral part of our life certain websites have become and Youtube, worlds largest video sharing platform is something that a lot of people cannot live without. People spend countless hours on youtube, millions of videos get added everyday and then what happens when it goes down out of the blue? That is exactly what happened today as Youtube went down, but people could see the funny side of it.

Today the desktop version of YouTube stopped working for few moments while some users said that YouTube app was also not working while and several others were getting 502 network error message. People soon took to twitter and started sharing hilarious memes and tweets. Check out a few of them.

But soon Youtube was back into action and it posted this tweet.

 

