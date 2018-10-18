KeralaLatest News

Rahul Easwar on an Indefinite Fast inside Jail

Oct 18, 2018, 08:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

Rahul Easwar, a member of Sabarimala Priest family who has been remanded in jail for two weeks in Kottarakkara Sub Jail,  started an indefinite fast inside the cell. The information was shared by his wife Deepa Rahul Easwar through Facebook.

Rahul’s friend Kevin Mathew Sunny had visited Rahul in Jail and came to know about Rahul’s moves. Deepa ends her Facebook post by seeking everyone’s blessings and prayers until her husband is released. Check out her Facebook post.

Rahul Easwar is on an indefinite hunger strike from today 8 am onwards at the Kottarakkara sub jail. Just got…

Gepostet von Deepa Rahul Easwar am Donnerstag, 18. Oktober 2018

Rahul has been charged with stopping an officer from performing his duty and about 20 of his associates have also been charged with the same offence. They were presented before the Ranni Magistrate Court and was remanded for 14 days.

Tags

Related Articles

Ramadan
May 25, 2018, 07:36 pm IST

Share the spirit of Ramadan : McDonald’s new Ad goes viral ,Watch Video

ice eating videos
Mar 17, 2018, 04:48 pm IST

People just want to hear the crunch of these sensational videos; WATCH

May 4, 2017, 01:16 pm IST

Live streaming technology to promote Kerala tourism

Feb 26, 2018, 06:47 pm IST

These are the beautiful actresses who married for money

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close