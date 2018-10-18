Rahul Easwar on an Indefinite Fast inside Jail

Rahul Easwar, a member of Sabarimala Priest family who has been remanded in jail for two weeks in Kottarakkara Sub Jail, started an indefinite fast inside the cell. The information was shared by his wife Deepa Rahul Easwar through Facebook.

Rahul’s friend Kevin Mathew Sunny had visited Rahul in Jail and came to know about Rahul’s moves. Deepa ends her Facebook post by seeking everyone’s blessings and prayers until her husband is released. Check out her Facebook post.

Rahul Easwar is on an indefinite hunger strike from today 8 am onwards at the Kottarakkara sub jail. Just got… Gepostet von Deepa Rahul Easwar am Donnerstag, 18. Oktober 2018

Rahul has been charged with stopping an officer from performing his duty and about 20 of his associates have also been charged with the same offence. They were presented before the Ranni Magistrate Court and was remanded for 14 days.