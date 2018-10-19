“I have never met K Surendran, Reshmi Nair is Taking Revenge”: Rehana Fathima

Activist Rehana Fathima, whose attempt to reach Sabarimala did not culminate in the desired result, was accused of having a secret understanding or conspiracy with BJP leader K Surendran. Resmi Nair, the controversial model had accused that Rehana had secretly met Surendran and had planned to make a communal riot. Rehana Fathima has now dismissed this and said that Resmi was only trying to take revenge for giving a statement against her in the sex racket case when both Resmi Nair and her husband Rahul Pasupalan was arrested.

“Two years before, K Surendran had put a Facebook post in favour of women of all age entering Sabarimala. Some friend had tagged me to the post because I had a similar view. That is all what I know about the issue and the allegation that I secretly met Surendran at Mangalapuram is false”. said Rehana.