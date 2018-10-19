KeralaLatest News

“I have never met K Surendran, Reshmi Nair is Taking Revenge”: Rehana Fathima

Oct 19, 2018, 10:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

Activist Rehana Fathima, whose attempt to reach Sabarimala did not culminate in the desired result, was accused of having a secret understanding or conspiracy with BJP leader K Surendran. Resmi Nair, the controversial model had accused that Rehana had secretly met Surendran and had planned to make a communal riot. Rehana Fathima has now dismissed this and said that Resmi was only trying to take revenge for giving a statement against her in the sex racket case when both Resmi Nair and her husband Rahul Pasupalan was arrested.

“Two years before, K Surendran had put a Facebook post in favour of women of all age entering Sabarimala. Some friend had tagged me to the post because I had a similar view. That is all what I know about the issue and the allegation that I secretly met Surendran at Mangalapuram is false”. said Rehana.

Tags

Related Articles

Golden Shower Tree or Konna
Apr 15, 2018, 06:07 am IST

UAE celebrates this Vishu with imported South India flower

Apr 19, 2018, 11:33 pm IST

India’s image has “taken a beating” with an increased of ‘crimes and rapes’

Dec 25, 2017, 06:19 pm IST

Yogi Adityanath visited Noida defying Superstitions over Noida Visit: PM Modi Lauded UP Chief’s Doing

Amazing-Health-Benefits-Of-Drinking-Warm-Water-In-The-Morning
Jun 22, 2018, 08:33 pm IST

Delhi’s water woes have a process through sewage water to make it drinkable by 2021

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close