KeralaLatest News

Kerala Police Criticized For Handing Police Uniform To Women Entering Sabarimala

Oct 19, 2018, 11:23 am IST
Less than a minute
K. Surendran

2 women- journalist Kavita and activist Rehana Fathima were under police protection while they tried to enter the Sabarimala. Kavita was dressed in the police shield and helmet.

BJP leader K Surendran is currently criticizing the Kerala police and IG Sreejith for handing the police uniform to the women entering Sabarimala.

He said that it is a serious lapse on the part of the government and is a conspiracy to destroy the purity for the Sabarimala temple.

He also questioned the right of activist Rehana Fathima, a Muslim’s intention in entering Sabarimala temple, and that the government was just looking to implement the Supreme Court verdict even before the review plea has been placed before the Apex Court.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 22, 2018, 02:35 pm IST

Esha Gupta’s new makeover will make you wonder, See her pics

Jan 20, 2018, 09:32 pm IST

Xiaomi’s Mi Pad at 12,999

Oct 17, 2018, 03:21 pm IST

People Who Applauded Abolishing Triple Talaq are now on Streets Protesting Against Sabarimala Verdict”: Subramanian Swamy

Aug 24, 2018, 01:57 pm IST

Man Defamed of Fake News awarded $1.2 Million as compensation

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close