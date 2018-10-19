Kerala Police Criticized For Handing Police Uniform To Women Entering Sabarimala

2 women- journalist Kavita and activist Rehana Fathima were under police protection while they tried to enter the Sabarimala. Kavita was dressed in the police shield and helmet.
BJP leader K Surendran is currently criticizing the Kerala police and IG Sreejith for handing the police uniform to the women entering Sabarimala.
He said that it is a serious lapse on the part of the government and is a conspiracy to destroy the purity for the Sabarimala temple.
He also questioned the right of activist Rehana Fathima, a Muslim’s intention in entering Sabarimala temple, and that the government was just looking to implement the Supreme Court verdict even before the review plea has been placed before the Apex Court.
