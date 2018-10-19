Lenovo launches K5 Pro and K5s : Price and Specs

Lenovo has launched K5 Pro, K5s smartphones. The Lenovo K5 Pro sports dual front and back cameras, a large 4,050mAh battery, and a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The Lenovo K5s, on the other hand, sports similar specifications to the recently launched Lenovo K9 in India, except that the K5s sports 4GB RAM. Both the phones sport rear fingerprint sensors.

The Lenovo K5 Pro is priced at CNY 998 (approximately Rs. 10,500) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage version is priced at CNY 1,098 (approximately Rs. 11,600) and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version is priced at CNY 1,298 (approximately Rs. 13,700). It will be available in China from October 25 in Black and Gold colour options.

On the other hand, the Lenovo K5s is priced at CNY 798 (approximately Rs. 8,400), and will go on sale from October 23 in Black and Blue colour options. Lenovo has announced that it will be available at an introductory price of CNY 698 (approximately Rs. 7,400) for a limited time.

Lenovo K5 Pro specifications

Lenovo K5 Pro runs on Android 8.1 Oreo based on ZUI, and supports dual-SIM slots. It features a 5.99-inch (1080×2160 pixels) full-HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass display, 18:9 aspect ratio, 450nits brightness, and corning gorilla glass 3 protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 509 GPU and up to 6GB RAM. Internal storage options include 64GB and 128B, and expandable memory is supported via a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

It sports a vertically stacked dual camera setup – with one 16-megapixel sensor and another 5 megapixel sensor with LED flash support and f/2.0 aperture. The K5 Pro sports a dual camera setup in the front as well, with the same 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel camera sensor, and it also supports LED flash and f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS, and, USB Type-C port. It packs a rear fingerprint sensor, a 4,050mAh battery with fast charging. Dimensions are at 155.98×74.98×7.98mm, and the K5 Pro weighs 165 grams.

Lenovo K5s specifications

Coming to the Lenovo K5s specifications, it runs on Android Oreo based on ZUI tweaks, and supports dual-SIM slots (hybrid). It features a 5.7-inch HD+ (720×1440) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D glass protection. It is powered by a 2.0GHz MediaTek MT6762 octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 32GB with the option to expand further using the hybrid microSD card slot (up to 256GB storage).

Optics on the Lenovo K5s include a dual camera setup at the rear – one 13-megapixel sensor and another 5-megapixel sensor, and a dual front camera setup – one 13-megapixel sensor and another 5-megapixel sensor. Both the front and back cameras are backed by a flash. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. The Lenovo K5s packs a 3,000mAh battery, supports a rear fingerprint sensor, dimensions are at 153.8×72.9×7.95mm, and the smartphone weighs 155 grams.