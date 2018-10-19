“Why Was Rahul Arrested “?Deepa Rahul Easwar Breaks into Tears

Deepa Rahul Easwar, wife of Rahul Easwar who was in the forefront of all the protests to preserve the traditions of Sabarimala came on Facebook live today, requesting people to try and know the truth behind Rahul Easwar’s arrest.

“The reason behind why Rahul Easwar was arrested should be investigated. Rahul was arrested for the issues that happened near Pamba, but during that time Rahul was at the Sannidhanam. How can he be responsible for the issues that happened during that time?” asks an emotional Deepa Rahul Easwar. Check out the video:

Gepostet von Rahul Easwar am Freitag, 19. Oktober 2018

She says a non-bailable offence was slapped on Rahul but he had not done it and therefore the police arrested him secretly and put him in a tractor covering him using tarpaulin. There are no visuals for his arrest and therefore the injustice done to him did not get any coverage.

The live was done from the entrance of Kottarakara sub-jail. Rahul is on an indefinite strike inside the cell. Rahul has been charged with stopping an officer from performing his duty and about 20 of his associates have also been charged with the same offence. They were presented before the Ranni Magistrate Court and was remanded for 14 days.