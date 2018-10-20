Bus falls into pond : Seven Killed, Several Injured

In a tragic incident, at least 7 people lost their lives and 20 others were injured on Saturday after an Assam State Transport Corporation bus skidded off the road and fell into a pond in Adabari area in Assam.

The incident happened between Guwahati and Mukalmua when the driver of the bus reportedly lost control of the vehicle and went off road straight into the pond.

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital while the kin of the deceased have been informed by the authorities about the entire incident.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the accident.