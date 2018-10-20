Latest Newscelebrities

Deepika Padukone’s festive look is absolutely stunning: See Pics

Oct 20, 2018, 12:20 pm IST
Deepika Padukone’s latest pictures are making headlines and are breaking the internet like storms. Deepika Padukone can be seen giving some serious festive goals. Donning a printed coral pink suit, Deepika looks gorgeous as ever. The floor length palazzo pants with frilled hemline added more drama in her outfit.

The long open tresses with kohled eyes and double-oval shaped earrings rounded her lookout. She paired her outfit with the beige coloured stilletoes. Styled by her personal stylist Shaleen Nathani for the shoot, she has again nailed her fashion game. Her hair and make-up were done by Gabriel Georgiou and Anil C.

the festive season is here…? @allaboutyoufromdeepikapadukone

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

