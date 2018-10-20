Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Drug Traffickers of Notorious Gang Caught with 4Kg Cannabis

"Four kg cannabis, a catapult with around three dozen metal sharpnels and Rs 11,000 were seized from their possession," she said.

Oct 20, 2018, 10:55 am IST
Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested here on Friday after four kg of cannabis was allegedly seized from their possession, police said.

The two have been identified as members of the notorious ‘thak-thak’ (knock-knock) gang — Rakesh and Rohit — who have also been involved in cases of thefts and robberies, the police said.

“Acting on a tip-off, a police team from local police post arrested them in Sector 51 of the city,” Station House Officer of the Sector 49 police station Anita Chauhan said.

