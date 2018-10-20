Janhvi Kapoor spotted stunning in Yellow with sister Khushi Kapoor: See Pics

Daughters of Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are getting prettier day by day! The sisters have a strong bond which is visible whenever they post a picture or video together. While Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Dhadak’, reports are that Khushi will too make her foray in the industry.

Recently the duo spotted together and gets snapped. While Janhvi took her fashion game a notch higher with a yellow shirt and black pants, Khushi was looking cute and sexy in a white shirt and denim skirt.