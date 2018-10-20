Priyanka Chopra dons in business casuals: See Pics

The actress recently made our heads turn with her super-stylish casual look. Whether it’s the airport or a red-carpet event, Priyanka Chopra always amazes us with her new fashion outfits.
PeeCee can slay at better than anyone else is airport looks. From pencil heels to distressed denim, the airports are Priyanka’s runway.
The actress is presently in Las Vegas, having a gala time at the JBL fest. The diva took to her Instagram handle and treated her 28.7 million followers with a gorgeous photo of herself. In the picture, she is seen wearing a black mesh skirt which she has paired with grey and black coat.
Priyanka accessorised her look with minimal jewellery and pointed toe heels. She kept her hair and makeup simple.
Take a look at the pictures:
So who do I see tonight at the JBL Sound Splash Pool Party? @jblaudio let’s do this! #JBLFest #Ad
Thanks for the fun in the amazing #JBLFest social suite today @JBLAudio! #Ad
