Vijay Devarakonda’s science fiction thriller ‘Taxiwala’ gets release date

Actor Vijay Devarakonda’s long delayed film Taxiwala is finally going to see the light of the day.

After getting postponed several times and amidst rumours that the film will be directly out through digital platforms, the makers have announced November 16th as the release date.

Taxiwala is a science fiction thriller directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by UV Creations and Geetha Arts 2. The film was supposed to release in mid Summer, but was postponed due to several technical issues. Later, some raw footages of the film got leaked in YouTube. This has led to rumours that the film will be directly out in a popular digital platform.

Priyanka Jawalkar and Malavika Nair are the female leads in this film.