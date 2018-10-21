(WATCH)BMW, Audi & Maserati cars Hit As the Woman Tries to Exit Parking

A lot of people still hold on to the theory that women are worse drivers than men. There is no statistical evidence to support this claim, but men or women, you don’t want yourself to be involved in an incident of your car hitting another.

Some of these slow speed hits can be non-fatal, but really embarrassing. When you hit a car like that, you will be hoping to keep the damage as minimum as possible, but this Chinese woman made it as costly as she can, as her car hit three costly cars including a BMW, an Audi and a Maserati, while trying to exit a parking lot. You might start believing women are worse drivers after watching this video.

The woman was struggling to reverse her white sedan when it rubbed up against a blue Maserati. When she tried to reverse her car once again, she hit a parked Audi car, followed by a BMW.Check out the video.