Latest NewsVideo

(WATCH)BMW, Audi & Maserati cars Hit As the Woman Tries to Exit Parking

Oct 21, 2018, 11:28 pm IST
Less than a minute

A lot of people still hold on to the theory that women are worse drivers than men. There is no statistical evidence to support this claim, but men or women, you don’t want yourself to be involved in an incident of your car hitting another.

Some of these slow speed hits can be non-fatal, but really embarrassing. When you hit a car like that, you will be hoping to keep the damage as minimum as possible, but this Chinese woman made it as costly as she can, as her car hit three costly cars including a BMW, an Audi and a Maserati, while trying to exit a parking lot. You might start believing women are worse drivers after watching this video.

The woman was struggling to reverse her white sedan when it rubbed up against a blue Maserati. When she tried to reverse her car once again, she hit a parked Audi car, followed by a BMW.Check out the video.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 9, 2018, 06:43 pm IST

Central Health Ministry’s Ayushman Bharat to be implemented by 8 states and UTs

Nov 12, 2017, 06:23 am IST

Louvre Abu Dhabi opens to public

Tomato Bharta
Oct 21, 2018, 02:54 pm IST

How To Make Tomato Bhurta?

Aug 17, 2018, 03:13 pm IST

Swami Agnivesh assaulted outside BJP Headquarters on his way to pay Tribute to AB Vajpayee

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close