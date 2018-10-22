Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Yogi Adityanath Spotted Joking and Laughing next to Former UP CM’s Dead Body: Video

Tragically, the 93-year-old leader who had also served as governor of Andhra Pradesh and a Union minister died on his birthday.

In a major embarrassment to the Uttar Pradesh government and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a video of state chief minister Yogi Adityanath, laughing with his other ministers during the last rites of former UP and Uttarakhand chief minister ND Tiwari, has surfaced.

The video was shared on micro-blogging site Twitter. In the video clip, Yogi Adityanath was seen sharing a joke with Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon and some other ministers. The video has gone viral and is being widely criticized by the political parties.

According to News18 report, Congress spokesperson Zishan slammed BJP and said that the party should understand such events are not a mere photo opportunity. The Samajwadi Party also reacted sharply and called it an insensitive act.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Narayan Dutt Tiwari passed away at the age of 93 on October 18 at a private hospital in the national capital. Tragically, the 93-year-old leader who had also served as governor of Andhra Pradesh and a Union minister died on his birthday.

