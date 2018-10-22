Groom Asks For Dowry, Bride’s Family Shaves His Head Off!

Dowry may have been prohibited by law in India but it is far from being extinct in Indian society. Some men believe they have the rights to ask for it and very often bride’s family are okay with it. But this groom from Lucknow, Uttar pradesh got the worst treatement you can imagine for asking dowry.

The groom’s head was tonsured allegedly because he refused to marry the bride. The groom wanted a motorcycle and a gold chain as dowry which the bride’s family refused to give. The groom took the stand that unless his demands are met, he won’t marry the girl. Bride’s family then kidnapped the groom and tonsured his head.

Bride’s grandmother said, “They made these demands 5 days before wedding. He refused to marry after we said we can’t fulfil them. Don’t know who tonsured his head.”

Well, that was quite a response from the family, right? All people who are planning on forcing the dowry can think of this story to stop yourself from doing it.