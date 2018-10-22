Place You Must Visit In Europe: Rotterdam – The Netherlands

For a city that was almost completely destroyed in the World War Two, Rotterdam looks as if not a single bomb landed on its ground. The city is located in the south of the Netherlands and it is commonly nicknamed “Gateway to the World” due to a large number of ports present in it.

The city’s charming riverside setting, rich maritime heritage, and a lively nightlife make it one of the most visited cities in Europe. When you arrive in Rotterdam, make sure to visit its attractions such as the Erasmus University, Schieland House, and the Lawrence Church.

Rotterdam is not, perhaps, the first place that you think of when planning a holiday in the Netherlands. But despite being a hub of world trade and commerce, this modern city has much to offer the tourist. Since its humble origins as a fishing port when the dam of the Rotter was first built in the 13th century it has been a center for trade and a hub of the shipping industry. But, although its history would point to this, Rotterdam has very little in the way of traditional market, housing , and commerce areas. These areas were largely destroyed by invasion and bombing during the Second World War, and thereafter the city was rebuilt to a new street plan with wide roads and now soaring modern architectural gems.

Although a city built on trade it still has a good amount of interesting parks and spaces, for those wishing to gain some peace and quiet. The city also has a good selection of museums and art galleries for those looking for culture. including the fascinating Maritime Museum and the Wereldmuseum that houses an interesting and eclectic collection of art from all over the world.

Architecture and Attractions

For those with a head for heights the Euromast provides a great panoramic view of the city and more especially some of the fine and striking architecture on the Wilhelminapier. The first viewing platform takes you to 100 meters, then you can go a further 85 meters if you have the courage. For a change of scene Rotterdam zoo, which has been voted the best zoo in the Netherlands, makes for a good day out. It has a large aquarium, many different displays of animals and birds and some wonderful shows, such as the seal show, and the bird show. There is a great theme and amusement park at Plaswijk Park where there are activities such as, go carting, swan boating a patting zoo, a large new play area and many other attractions it has enough to do for a whole day out.

Shopping and Nightlife

Rotterdam has great nightlife as you would expect in such a modern city. Near to the center you will find Stadhuisplein has many bars and clubs located nearby and the “student area” where you can get a great night out without breaking the bank.

One of the best shopping areas in Rotterdam is the Alexandrium, it is a little way from the center of the city but well worth a view, as it has a great selection of shops and also bars and restaurants for a good lunch. If markets are more your thing, you would do well to visit the Blaak Markt which has excellent street food and clothing and wonderful displays and selections of flowers.

You might have to look a little harder to see the attractions in Rotterdam than in some of the more obvious tourist hotspots, but if you take the time you will be well rewarded with wonderful features and attractions.

Parks in Rotterdam Netherlands

Rotterdam is a very green city, and a great place to visit as a tourist. In contrast to the way that many think of Rotterdam, as an international port concerned with the movement of goods and people, it has many open spaces and parks and caters well to those looking for some peace and quiet with nature and away from the busyness of the city.

The Museum Park is a small park with museums around it and is ideal for those taking in some of the culture that the museums have to offer. Walking around it you will find the Chabot museum, the Art Hall, The Boijmans Van Beuningen Museum and the The Netherlands Architectural Institute . The park has many fine sculptures in it and is near to the Open Air Cinema.

Kralingse Wood

To say that this is just a wood is to fall short of what is actually on offer to nature lovers here. Kralingse Wood covers a huge area and is much larger than any of the other parks and also is thought by many to be the most beautiful. It is greatly enhanced by the large lake,(Kralingse Lake) that is within its boundaries. Being a wood there is, of course, a huge amount of trees to wander around and picnic by. But if fancy a little more stylish cuisine then there are some fine restaurants around the edge of the lake.

Zuiderpark is a large garden and park with many facilities such as sports clubs and outdoor swimming pools, as well as ponds, fields and some wonderful walks with which to while away an afternoon. Built around the Ahoy’ buildings it is a large park that caters mainly to residents of Zuid and the surrounding areas.

The Park

The Park is possibly not the most inspiringly named park, but it does at least leave you in no doubt as to what to expect. The Park is, in fact, a very beautiful and well laid out garden that also encompasses many ponds, trees and some interesting buildings, such as the Heerenhuy’s and the Norwegian sailor’s church. There is also a very fine cafe in the gardens for those that require some extra energy for the walks around The Park.

There are many fine parks in Rotterdam and it is well worth taking some time to explore them as they will certainly enhance any visit to the city.