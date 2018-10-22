Rehana Fathima’s Attempt to Enter Sabarimala Was After This Dating Party With Booze and Drugs? Shocking Video Evidence Revealed

A Video is doing rounds in social media where Rehana Fathima and friends were apparently having a dating party in Vagamon between 13th and 16th of this month. The authenticity of the footage has not been questioned by anybody so far, and it seems enough evidence to understand that she had not exercised the self-restraint prior to the temple visit, which is an integral part of the fast that one needs to observe leading up to the Sabarimala visit. Rehana had made a failed attempt to enter Sabarimala, ably supported by Kerala police who provided her with uniform and protective gears, but not enough to go past the resolute Ayyappa devotees.

It is understood that Rehana was involved in the secret dating party held in Vagamon for three days, which included alcohol, drugs, meat and what not. She was also seen dancing with her male friends before attempting to enter Sabarimala on 19th of this month. The date in which she was going to enter Sabarimala was decided in the party and she had the support of hundreds of other activists who were present in the secret dating party. They had all planned to go together, but eventually, it was decided that the decision will be taken after observing the public reaction after Rehana’s visit.

The get together in Vagamon was organised through a discussion in their secret group Dating-A Colourful Delight. There are about 500 members in this public group which includes female activists. Only the group members have access to the message posted in the group. They operate secretly and their get togethers are often planned in places where Police cannot reach easily.