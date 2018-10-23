Rakhi Sawant hits back at Tanushree Dutta and to file ? 50 Crore Defamation Case

After Tanushree Dutta filed a defamation case charging 10 Crores against Rakhi Sawant, she has filed a defamation case worth 50 Crores against the Dutta.
In a series of Instagram videos, Sawant lashed out at Dutta for calling her a lower-class woman. Sawant expressed that she had partied with Dutta 10 years ago wherein she used take dope and give Sawant too.
She added that there should be a #HeToo and #MenToo movement since she feels only women are talking while the men are not expressing their concerns. She added that #MeToo is not going in the correct path as many women are making false allegations.
