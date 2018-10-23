Latest Newscelebrities

Rakhi Sawant hits back at Tanushree Dutta and to file ? 50 Crore Defamation Case

Oct 23, 2018, 12:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

After Tanushree Dutta filed a defamation case charging 10 Crores against Rakhi Sawant, she has filed a defamation case worth 50 Crores against the Dutta.

In a series of Instagram videos, Sawant lashed out at Dutta for calling her a lower-class woman. Sawant expressed that she had partied with Dutta 10 years ago wherein she used take dope and give Sawant too.

She added that there should be a #HeToo and #MenToo movement since she feels only women are talking while the men are not expressing their concerns. She added that #MeToo is not going in the correct path as many women are making false allegations.

Watch the interesting videos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Part 4 #meetoo #rakhisawant reaction on #tanushree defamation case ….. @waahiidakhan

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Part 1 #meetoo #rakhisawant reaction on #tanushree defamation case ….. @waahiidakhan

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on

Tags

Related Articles

best-worst
Mar 5, 2018, 05:13 pm IST

Best to worst dressed film celebrities during this year’s Oscar!

Aug 19, 2017, 09:04 am IST

Jayalalithaa’s house set to become memorial

Aug 25, 2018, 04:19 pm IST

Young Fashion Designer Committed Suicide at Home

passenger-makes-serious-allegations-against-indigo-flight-crew-members
Apr 10, 2018, 12:20 pm IST

Passenger makes serious allegations against Indigo flight crew members

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close