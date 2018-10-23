Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams RSS for Violent Protests in Sabarimala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday blamed the RSS for making the Sabarimala Temple a “war zone” and blamed it for the violent protests which forced women of menstrual age to keep out of the hill shine during the six-day monthly pooja despite the Supreme Court’s verdict.

“Kerala government made it clear in front of the Supreme Court that it will implement the verdict. The government arranged all facilities. Neither the government nor the police tried to block the devotees. The RSS tried to make Sabarimala Temple a war zone,” Vijayan said.

The Kerala CM also condemned the attack on women devotees and media persons. “Protesters tried to check vehicles, attacked women devotees and media persons. It was the first time in the history of Kerala that this type of attitude was shown towards the media,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would hear on November 13 the petitions challenging its Sabarimala verdict allowing women of all age groups entry into the temple.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul told lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara that it has already passed an order with regard to listing of petitions on November 13.

Earlier the court had noted that there were 19 review petitions pending in the matter, filed by National Ayyappa Devotees Association and others seeking a review of its verdict.

Vijayan’s remarks come a day after the doors to Sabarimala temple closed on Monday night, six days after opening for the first time since the Supreme Court lifted the ban on entry of women of menstruating age.