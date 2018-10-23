Woman’s Fingers Paralysed After Non Stop Usage of Mobile Phone

Mobile phones have become such an integral part our life that we hardly spent a moment without the device beside us. A lot of us have experienced this plight of Chinese woman, especially those always glued to their phones: that weird spasm that briefly freezes up your fingers into unmoving claws.

After taking a week’s break from work, the Changsha resident decided to spend her free time on her mobile device. According to Pear Video, the phone never left her hand throughout the week. She only released it when she slept at night.By the time her holiday ended, the woman started to experience severe cramps in her right hand and found that she could not move her fingers at all.

Woman using cellphone too much can't stretch her fingers This woman from Changsha, Hunan can't stretch her fingers for using her cellphone too much.I immediately put down my phone? Gepostet von PearVideo am Samstag, 20. Oktober 2018

Doctors said that she was suffering from tenosynovitis – the inflammation of the fluid-filled sheath surrounding a tendon, caused by repeating the same motion day after day. She eventually regained full control and function of her extremities, and was warned by doctors against such extremities. So dear phone users, Have you learned your lesson?