Xiaomi launches World’s first 10GB RAM smart phone

Xiaomi has launched the world’s first smartphone to feature 10GB of RAM. Called Black Shark Helo, Xiaomi’s latest phone is aimed at gaming professionals.

The new smartphone is also the successor to Black Shark which launched in April this year.

Xiaomi Black Shark Helo aka Black Shark 2 will be available in China starting October 30. The smartphone is priced at 3,199 Yuan, which is Rs 33,000 approximately. There are two cheaper models as well with 6GB?and 8GB?RAMs.

Xiaomi Black Shark Helo brings a range of optimisations under-the-hood to handle graphic intensive games and other resource draining applications. For instance, it comes with dual liquid cooling system for heat dissipation. Also, the combination of 10GB RAM and Snapdragon 845 processor propels the performance to a new level. The smartphone comes with a dedicated hub called Gamer Studio that allows users to adjust the performance and other key elements of the phone.

In terms of specifications, Xiaomi Black Shark Helo has a 6.01-inch AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio and full HD+ resolution. It also has a 2.5D glass protection on the front. The display is capable of upscaling SDR?content to HDR?through software algorithms.It also has DCI-P3 color gamut and SRGB mode for better colour accuracy. The phone sports an LED?light on the side which can be customised as well.