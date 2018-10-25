Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Set back for TTV Dinakaran after HC verdict on Disqualification of 18 MLAs

Following the verdict, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) says that the Madras High Court verdict is the "right lesson" for "traitors".

Oct 25, 2018, 10:49 am IST
The Madras High Court will shortly deliver its verdict on petitions challenging the disqualification of the 18 AIADMK legislators, who are loyal to TTV Dinakaran. Justice M Sathyanarayanan, Supreme Court-appointed third judge of Madras HC, upholds the validity of Tamil Nadu Speaker’s September 18, 2017, order disqualifying 18 AIADMK MLAs in TN.

Following the verdict, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) says that the Madras High Court verdict is the “right lesson” for “traitors”. Earlier on June 14, the first bench of the court passed a split verdict, with the then Chief Justice Indira Banerjee upholding the decision of the Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal in disqualifying the MLAs under the anti-defection law.

