“Do Not Use Women as a Shield to Protect Wrong Customs”: V.S Achuthanandan

V.S Achuthanandan, chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission has unleashed some strong criticism against Congress and RSS in the Sabarimala issue. “RSS is trying to make a riot in Kerala and Congress are following them in the hope of making the second ‘Vimochana samaram’ ”

“Women should not be used as a shield to protect the wrong customs,” he added. Achuthanandan also took a jibe at the Pandalam royal family saying that they are not aware of democracy being implemented in India.